Alameda man charged with attempted murder of Sask. RCMP officers

An Alameda, Sask., man has been arrested after an attempt to kill Saskatchewan RCMP officers, police say.

Carnduff RCMP responded to a report Wednesday of a man who was breaching the conditions of his probation.

RCMP say officers responded to the residence and attempted to arrest the man. He did not comply and went into the house and retrieved a firearm.

An altercation occurred that included the discharge of a firearm by one of the responding police officers.

The man was then arrested without incident and no physical injuries were reported.

Theodore Allan Brycks, 67, of Alameda has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and four counts of failure to comply with probation orders.

He was scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Friday.