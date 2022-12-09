Sask. RCMP arrest 3 after stolen vehicle gets stuck in the snow

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan RCMP arrested three individuals after they were found stuck in the snow in a stolen vehicle.

Saskatoon Police officers were called to the 500 block of Avenue X South on Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

Three suspects allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man at gunpoint, taking his belongings and vehicle.

Hours later, the Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatoon Police that they had recovered the stolen vehicle with the three suspects inside, stuck in the snow near Warman, SK.

Two males and a female, 20, 18, and 16 years old respectively, were arrested without incident by the RCMP.

The investigation is continuing, and charges have not yet been laid.