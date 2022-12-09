Menu

Canada

Sask. RCMP arrest 3 after stolen vehicle gets stuck in the snow

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 4:25 pm
Saskatoon Police officers were called to the 500 block of Avenue X South on Friday for a report of an armed robbery.  Three suspects allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man at gunpoint, taking his belongings and vehicle. . View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan RCMP arrested three individuals after they were found stuck in the snow in a stolen vehicle.

Saskatoon Police officers were called to the 500 block of Avenue X South on Friday for a report of an armed robbery.

Three suspects allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man at gunpoint, taking his belongings and vehicle.

Read more: Saskatoon business forced to cut hours as harassment, crime reach extreme levels

Hours later, the Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatoon Police that they had recovered the stolen vehicle with the three suspects inside, stuck in the snow near Warman, SK.

Two males and a female, 20, 18, and 16 years old respectively, were arrested without incident by the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is continuing, and charges have not yet been laid.

