Saint John police search for impaired drivers ahead of holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force spent much of Thursday night setting up random check stops around the city looking for drivers who were under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The annual campaign is meant to reduce impaired driving everywhere (R.I.D.E.).

MADD Canada said residents “aren’t getting the message” when it comes to impaired driving. According to the Saint John MADD spokesperson, more residents are expected to be getting out and having a glass of festive cheer over the holidays.

“Unfortunately, people haven’t learned their lesson,” said Karen Dunham from MADD Canada.

“We do see the numbers increasing. It’s very, very sad because the holidays are approaching, and they’re busy and festive, and everybody is out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent data from MADD Canada show charges are laid every six minutes across the country for impaired driving. It also showed that the numbers are rising, which wasn’t the case a decade ago.

0:45 RCMP to crack down on impaired driving this month

In their first two hours of Thursday’s check stop, Saint John police talked to 480 drivers and issued 50 mandatory alcohol tests.

On the first weekend of the program, Dec. 1-4, 1,400 cars passed through the check stops. Two drivers were arrested for suspected alcohol use.

Read more: Winnipeg cops sweeten the deal for drivers to stay sober over holidays

“I’d like to think people are getting the message, but we wouldn’t be out if there wasn’t continuing instances of people operating while impaired,” explained Const. Travis Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

“The numbers certainly don’t point to (driving under the influence) being on the decline.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The numbers certainly don't point to (driving under the influence) being on the decline."

The stops around the city are in partnership with MADD Canada, which started its Red Ribbon campaign in November. Like in Saint John, ribbons are placed throughout the country as a reminder to think twice about getting behind the wheel after consuming drugs and alcohol.

View image in full screen Ribbons were placed at the tree for those to take as a reminder not to drink and drive. Zack Power / Global News

“By placing that red ribbon on their purse or backpack or their car, it’s a commitment to driving safe and sober,” Dunham said.

“It’s also a reminder to drive sober and shows respect to those who have been injured or killed by an impaired driver.”

The Saint John Police Force says anyone who witnesses someone driving under the influence should immediately dial 911.