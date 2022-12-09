Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gabriola Island residents hopeful BC Hydro repairs will mean end of power rationing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 9:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Gabriola Island without full power or phones for a week'
Gabriola Island without full power or phones for a week
WATCH: More than 4000 residents of Gabriola Island are hoping their week-long nightmare soon comes to an end. They've been living with limited power and no phones for more than a week and were promised service would be restored Friday night. But as Kylie Stanton reports, that's not going to happen.

Residents of Gabriola Island are crossing their fingers that they’ll be able to stop rationing electricity Friday night.

Global News spoke with numerous residents on the island, who say they’re frustrated after being told to cut all but essential electricity use for a week.

The rationing is due to a storm last Friday that knocked down power lines and snapped the island’s fiber optic cable, according to BC Hydro.

Read more: Snowfall alert issued for Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, east Vancouver Island

That left the island with just a single circuit, rather than the two that would normally keep the island electrified.

Ted Olynyk, community relations manager for the Crown Corporation, said he understands residents’ frustrations, and that crews are grateful that people have co-operated.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It allowed us to keep power on to the whole island during this period, otherwise we might have had to have rolling outages on the island because there can only be so much capacity on the line,” he said.

“We had to restring the line from Gabriola over to Mudge (Island), so it required a helicopter, we had to have co-operative weather, had to do it in daylight, want to make sure the job is done safely. Wasn’t just temporary repairs, we made complete repairs.”

Read more: Snow surprise: ICBC reports surge in claims associated with Tuesday’s winter storm

In the meantime, Telus provided a signal booster outside of the island’s firehall in an effort to enhance cell service for first responders.

The incident has also raised concerns about the island’s emergency preparedness.

According to the island’s fire chief, there were 24 calls for service during the six-day span, one serious enough to require a helicopter.

Olynyk said BC Hydro is cautiously optimistic the crews will be able to finish their work Friday night, allowing residents to get back to normal.

Stormbc stormPower OutageGabriola IslandGabriolapower rationingelecticitygabriola island powergabriola island power outage
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers