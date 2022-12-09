Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto could see more snow this weekend, Environment Canada says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 2:07 pm
Toronto could see more snow this weekend, Environment Canada says - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto could see some more snow this weekend, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency’s seven-day forecast suggests the city could see flurries beginning Saturday night.

Read more: ‘Our crews are ready:’ Toronto releases winter weather cleanup plan

According to Environment Canada, Saturday evening will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The low temperature is expected to hit -2 C.

Trending Now
Trending Now

On Sunday, the agency is forecasting that the city will see “periods of snow” and a temperature of 1 C.

Environment Canada said Sunday night will be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a low temperature of -5 C.

Environment CanadaTorontoWeatherToronto weatherToronto snowWeather TorontoSnow TorontoEnvironment Canada snowec
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers