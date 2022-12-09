Toronto could see more snow this weekend, Environment Canada says

Toronto could see some more snow this weekend, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency’s seven-day forecast suggests the city could see flurries beginning Saturday night.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday evening will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The low temperature is expected to hit -2 C.
On Sunday, the agency is forecasting that the city will see “periods of snow” and a temperature of 1 C.
Environment Canada said Sunday night will be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a low temperature of -5 C.
