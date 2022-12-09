Hamilton school tagged with anti-mask graffiti

Students and staff at Westdale Secondary School in Hamilton arrived to find some unwanted decorations on the outer facade Friday morning.
Hours after the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board passed a masking requirement, someone spray-painted the words “No Mask” in five different locations at the high school.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, graffiti removal crews were on-scene to scrub it off.
When asked about the incident, HWDSB responded:
-
“Yes, we are aware and we take these types of incidents very seriously.
“The graffiti is an act of vandalism. With the coordination from our Facilities Management staff, the graffiti has been removed by a third-party service provider. Police have also been made aware.
“The contents of the graffiti expressed concerns over a response to protective health measures. Our priority is to reduce the spread of respiratory illness through a temporary universal masking requirement to ensure that our schools are in the safest conditions.”
Hamilton police say the same graffiti was also found on the walls of the Kehila Jewish Community Day School on Cline Street.
More to come…
