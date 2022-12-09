Toronto plays Orlando on 3-game road slide

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -8; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Orlando looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Magic have gone 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is last in the NBA recording 21.1 assists per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 3.7.

The Raptors are 9-9 in conference play. Toronto is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 121-108 on Dec. 4, with OG Anunoby scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Fred VanVleet averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Anunoby is shooting 48.6% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Raptors: Juancho Hernangomez: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.