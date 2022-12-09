Canada recalls Igor’s Gorgonzola cheese for possible Listeria contamination

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling Igor brand Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected cheese has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The alert issued Thursday said that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick, especially pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems who are more at risk.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness,” the agency said.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no reports of any illnesses or deaths linked to the product so far, the CFIA noted.

The agency has not provided information on how many of the affected products have been sold and during what time period, but customers are being told to either throw the cheese out or return the recalled product to the store where it was purchased.

The affected product, sold in 350-gram packages, has UPC number 8 021398 400069 with a best-before date of Feb. 1, 2023.

In the meantime, the CFIA says it is “conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products” and that it is verifying the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.