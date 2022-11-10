Menu

Canada

Tim Hortons brand soup base recalled for containing insects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 2:23 pm
Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. A Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled in Alberta and Ontario because it contained insects. View image in full screen
Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. A Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled in Alberta and Ontario because it contained insects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled in some parts of the country because it contained insects.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the recalled product was sold in Ontario and Alberta.

It was made available for purchase in those provinces up to and including Oct. 20, 2022.

The agency says the soup base, which weighs 3.54 kilograms per unit, was sold to hotels, restaurants and institutions.

The recall involves products with the best-before dates from March 13, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

The CFIA says not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

