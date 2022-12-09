Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I can finally afford a house,’ Toronto man says after winning $55M lottery jackpot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 11:56 am
Nishit Parikh won $55 million from the Aug. 5 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
Nishit Parikh won $55 million from the Aug. 5 Lotto Max draw. Handout / OLG

Nishit Parikh says he “can finally afford a house in Toronto” after he won a $55 million Lotto Max Jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Friday that the 30-year-old Toronto resident won the jackpot on the Aug. 5 draw.

Parikh said in the OLG statement that he bought the ticket around an hour before the draw closed and the next day heard that someone in Toronto had won.

He said when he scanned his ticket on the OLG app and saw “big winner,” he didn’t believe it at first and had his father take a second look.

Read more: Ontarians may be buying scratch tickets unaware all top prizes already claimed: AG

“When I scanned it in front of him, he was so excited – he believed it right away,” Parikh said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I still wasn’t convinced, so I had him scan the ticket on his phone in case it was a glitch on my end.”

Then it hit home for Parikh.

“I was overcome with joy. I thought to myself, now I can finally afford a house in Toronto,” he said.

He then shared the news with more family members.

Read more: ‘Didn’t believe all the zeroes’: Group of 26 Ontario co-workers win big on Lotto Max

When he plays the lottery, Parikh uses a set of numbers that are comprised of significant family dates, but it was a line of auto-generated numbers that won him the jackpot, the OLG said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Parikh, who works as a project manager, sought financial advice before claiming the prize, the OLG said.

Now, he plans to take care of his family and explore the world.

“My parents made so many sacrifices for me to succeed. Now I can take care of them the way they deserve,” he said.

“This win gives me freedom and opportunity to spread my wings and see the world,” Parikh added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BIV: Real Estate market should brace for rough 2023'
BIV: Real Estate market should brace for rough 2023

“I’ve always wanted to see South America and now I can take my time and savour the scenery across the continent.”

He said he also plans on investing in real estate, but will take time to settle into the win.

“I want to be smart with this money and live a life that’s as normal and low-key as possible,” he said.

He bought the winning ticket at a Petro Canada on Markham Road in Scarborough.

Click to play video: 'Single winning Powerball ticket sold for world-record US$2.04B jackpot'
Single winning Powerball ticket sold for world-record US$2.04B jackpot
LotteryLotto MaxOlgOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationLotto Max winnerToronto Lotto Max winnerLotto Max winner Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers