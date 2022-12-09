No criminal charges to be laid in fatal Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after three people were killed in a tour bus rollover in Jasper National Park, the RCMP has concluded its investigation and say no criminal charges will be laid.

There were 27 people on board the Columbia Icefield tour bus in July 2020 when it rolled about 50 metres down a moraine embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries when the red-and-white, all-terrain Ice Explorer lost control while carrying passengers on the road to the Athabasca Glacier.

In a news release Friday morning, Jasper RCMP said they have completed their investigation into the July 18, 2020 incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP have shared all requested investigative material gathered during the criminal investigation with the Ministry of Labour as required by the Alberta OH&S Act,” read the news release.

“While the RCMP is aware of the charges resulting from the regulatory investigation, the criminal standard is high and the criminal investigation is independent, separate and parallel to the OH&S investigation.

“Upon consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, the RCMP have determined that no criminal charges are warranted in this investigation. This determination brings the RCMP’s criminal investigation to a close.”

1:14 Tour bus operator charged in deadly Columbia Icefield rollover

The RCMP said the investigation was “of the utmost seriousness and was complex, both factually and legally.”

“Our thoughts continue to go out to the families of the deceased and the injured, and to all who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No answers 1 year after Columbia Icefield tour bus crash in Jasper National Park

The tour bus company involved in the fatal rollover, Brewster Inc., was charged under the Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Act earlier this year. The company was charged with eight charges related to failing to control the hazard of the grade of the slope of the lateral moraine, not mandating seatbelt usage, not maintaining seatbelts and not checking the safety of equipment.