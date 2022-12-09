Menu

Fire

No injuries as fire destroys home on Washburn Island in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 9:58 am
No injuries were reported following a fire at a home on Washburn Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Dec. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
No injuries were reported following a fire at a home on Washburn Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Dec. 8, 2022. Central Region OPP/Twitter

No injuries were reported but several pets died following a house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

Emergency crews around 11:30 a.m. responded to a reported structure fire on Washburn Island Road, located about 25 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames.

Read more: Human remains found following house fire northeast of Bancroft: OPP

OPP say no injuries were reported and the fire is currently deemed non-suspicious.

According to Nick Taylor, the home belong to his parents, who were not home at the time.

However, he said two pet dogs and a parrot died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

According to the Facebook group “Washburn Island Community,” to support the family, donations will be gathered during this Saturday’s Washburn Santa Claus Parade around the island in Lake Scugog.

More to come

