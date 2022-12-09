No injuries as fire destroys home on Washburn Island in City of Kawartha Lakes

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No injuries were reported but several pets died following a house fire in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

Emergency crews around 11:30 a.m. responded to a reported structure fire on Washburn Island Road, located about 25 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames.

OPP say no injuries were reported and the fire is currently deemed non-suspicious.

According to Nick Taylor, the home belong to his parents, who were not home at the time.

However, he said two pet dogs and a parrot died in the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

According to the Facebook group “Washburn Island Community,” to support the family, donations will be gathered during this Saturday’s Washburn Santa Claus Parade around the island in Lake Scugog.

More to come