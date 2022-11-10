Human remains found following house fire northeast of Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say human remains of two individuals were found following a house fire northeast of Bancroft last week.

According to Bancroft OPP, the remains were discovered during an investigation by police, the OPP crime unit and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

The identifies of the victims have not been released. On Monday the OPP said the homeowners were not accounted for.

On Friday, Nov. 4 around 1:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a house fire on Whytes Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 32 kilometres northeast of Bancroft. OPP say the home was engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should immediately contact the Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.