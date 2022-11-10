Menu

Fire

Human remains found following house fire northeast of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:22 pm
The Ontario Fire Marshal and Bancroft OPP say human remains of two individuals have been found following a Nov. 4 house fire northeast of Bancroft. View image in full screen
The Ontario Fire Marshal and Bancroft OPP say human remains of two individuals have been found following a Nov. 4 house fire northeast of Bancroft. Shallima Maharaj / File / Global News

Officials say human remains of two individuals were found following a house fire northeast of Bancroft last week.

According to Bancroft OPP, the remains were discovered during an investigation by police, the OPP crime unit and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Read more: Homeowners unaccounted for following house fire northeast of Bancroft: OPP

The identifies of the victims have not been released. On Monday the OPP said the homeowners were not accounted for.

On Friday, Nov. 4 around 1:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a house fire on Whytes Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 32 kilometres northeast of Bancroft. OPP say the home was engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should immediately contact the Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

