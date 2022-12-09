2 charged after fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they have laid charges against two men in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end earlier this week.

Police said on Dec. 6, officers responded to a stabbing near Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

Officers found a man with stab wounds and performed life-saving measures, police said.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Nicola Maioreno, was taken to hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Dylan Sherief and 23-year-old Donivan Comeau were arrested.

Sherief has been charged with second-degree murder while Comeau is facing accessory after the fact to murder.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.