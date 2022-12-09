SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canadian premiers to address situation at children’s hospitals amid viral surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2022 7:14 am
Premier Ford defends province health care response as children’s hospital calls in Red Cross
Canada’s premiers plan to hold a news conference in Winnipeg Friday as children’s hospitals struggle to deal with a wave of child illnesses.

Hospitals across the country have been cancelling some surgeries and appointments as they redirect staff amid an increase in pediatric patients.

Read more: Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID 19 to overwhelm children’s hospitals in Canada

Admissions are surging under a triple-threat of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19 at a time when the health-care system is grappling with record numbers of job vacancies.

In Ottawa, two teams of Canadian Red Cross personnel are working rotating overnight shifts at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in support of its clinical-care team, while some patients have been redirected to adult health-care facilities.

A pediatric hospice in Calgary has been temporarily closed as staff are diverted to a children’s hospital.

Members of the Alberta Medical Association have sent a letter to the province’s acting chief medical officer of health calling for stronger public health measures to prevent the spread of the illnesses, including increasing public messaging about the safety of vaccines, encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and temporarily requiring masks in schools.

Click to play video: 'Alberta hopes acquiring children’s medication helps ease strain on hospitals'
Alberta hopes acquiring children’s medication helps ease strain on hospitals
