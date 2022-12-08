4 arrested in October stabbing spree, Edmonton police looking for another victim

Send this page to someone via email

After arresting and charging four men in a series of stabbings in October in downtown Edmonton, police say there was an additional victim they’re looking to speak with.

The stabbings began on Sunday, Oct. 2 at around 3:30 a.m., when a 57-year-old man near 99 Avenue and 104 Street was confronted by two other men.

The two suspects reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and stabbed him repeatedly, while another two men stood by watching.

The four fled the scene north on 104 Street from 99 Avenue, police said.

The injured man was able to yell for help and bystanders provided first-aid until EMS arrived. Police said paramedics took him to hospital with serious injuries.

Following the first assault, police said the four men proceeded north on 104 Street, where they encountered a second man outside a building near 100 Avenue.

Police said the entire group then attacked the innocent man without provocation. One of the suspects reportedly took out a knife and attempted to stab the victim.

The Edmonton Police Service were looking for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Richard Carr, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Tyson Hamilton Gladue, 22, and Justin Ram, 22, were charged with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Keegan Slater, 19, was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence/disposition.

Because of that investigation, police determined there was another victim who was assaulted and has yet to be identified.

Police said it was reported that before the assaults mentioned above, the four suspects allegedly attacked another male in RJW Mather Memorial Park, near 98 Avenue and 105 Street.

Police said the victim would have suffered stab wounds to his right side and back.

Due to the nature of the assault, police are concerned about the man’s welfare and condition and are requesting him to come forward.

Anyone who may have information about the victim or his identity is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.