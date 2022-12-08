Edson teacher charged with luring a child and sexual interference

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man who teaches at a middle school in Edson, Alta., has been charged with several offences after an investigation into a report of sexual interference.

RCMP were notified on Nov. 24 and started investigating.

On Dec. 7, a Fort Assiniboine resident, Brian Leroy Davidson, 50, was charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

According to an RCMP news release sent Dec. 8, Davison is a teacher at Edson’s Ecole Pine Grove School. It’s a middle school (grades 6-8) in the Grande Yellowhead Public Schools Division. However, Davison is not listed on the school website’s staff directory.

RCMP did not say if the alleged crimes involved children at the school. However, they did say they believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging those individuals to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Edson RCMP can be reached at (780) 723-8800 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP said Davison has been released on conditions, including to have no contact with the victim nor with any child under 16, and to not seek employment or volunteer work that would put him in a position of trust for children under 16.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2023. The charges have not been proven in court.

Edson is roughly 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.