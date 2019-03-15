Text messages lead to RCMP charging Alberta teacher with child luring

A teacher from High Prairie, Alta., has been charged with two counts of child luring and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Since his arrest, Douglas Ben Lang, 58, has been charged and released on conditions that include not having contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not possessing a device that can access the internet, the RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

According to police, a complaint regarding inappropriate text messages was made to them on March 3.

Lang is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Shortly after the RCMP issued a news release about the charges laid against Lang, the High Prairie School Division posted on Facebook that a teacher at E.W. Pratt High School “was removed from duty” on March 4 and that they are no longer employed by the school division.

The school division did not name the teacher, however, said the person has been charged by the RCMP.

“Our focus remains, as it always is, providing a safe, caring, and rewarding learning environment for our students,” the school division said. “The matter is in the hands of the appropriate authorities and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Global News has reached out to the school division and to the RCMP to confirm at what school Lang taught.