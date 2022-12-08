‘Multiple culprits’ involved in Mississauga shooting that left 2 men injured, 1 critically: police

See more sharing options

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report that multiple shots had been fired in The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive area.

Police said two men were found and were taken to a local hospital.

“One of the victims was treated for minor injuries and was released from the hospital,” police said. “The other victim was later transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.”

Investigators believe there are “multiple culprits” involved, who were driving a 2016 to 2022 grey, fifth generation Honda CRV SUV at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police.