Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Multiple culprits’ involved in Mississauga shooting that left 2 men injured, 1 critically: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 4:46 pm
Police are seeking information regarding a shooting in Mississauga which left two men injured.
Police are seeking information regarding a shooting in Mississauga which left two men injured. Peel Regional Police / handout

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report that multiple shots had been fired in The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive area.

Police said two men were found and were taken to a local hospital.

Read more: Woman dead, another seriously injured after stabbing at Toronto subway station

“One of the victims was treated for minor injuries and was released from the hospital,” police said. “The other victim was later transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators believe there are “multiple culprits” involved, who were driving a 2016 to 2022 grey, fifth generation Honda CRV SUV at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police.

CrimeShootingpeel regional policePRPMississauga shootingshooting MississaugaRidgeway DriveThe Collegeway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers