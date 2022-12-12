Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

1 arrested, 1 sought after police chase of stolen U-Haul truck from Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 8:12 am
OPP say this U-Haul truck was involved in a robbery in Peterborough and later crashed in Campbellford on Dec. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say this U-Haul truck was involved in a robbery in Peterborough and later crashed in Campbellford on Dec. 8, 2022. Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough

One person was arrested and another is sought following a robbery in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP say officers received information about a robbery of a U-Haul truck at a business in Peterborough involving two suspects. The vehicle was later spotted in the village of Havelock, east of Peterborough, prompting a response by Peterborough County OPP.

Police located the suspect vehicle along County Road 30 heading towards Campbellford in Northumberland County.

Following a short pursuit by Northumberland OPP, the truck crashed into a guard rail along Trent Drive and Saskatoon Avenue in the village of Campbellford, OPP said.

Read more: 1 arrested, 1 sought following Lakefield Road business break-in: Peterborough County OPP

OPP say two suspects fled the vehicle but a man was arrested shortly after and returned to Peterborough County OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

Northumberland OPP on scene confirmed a female suspect fled into a nearby home. Police say she took the keys to a vehicle parked in a driveway and drove off.

OPP are looking for a 2007 silver Dodge Caravan with licence plate RSANTA.

The vehicle was last seen travelling on County Road 8 eastbound near Stirling, east of Campbellford.

James Scott, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, Dec. 13.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking that if members of the public observe the motor vehicle, do not approach, and phone the closest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

