Suspects caught on camera after downtown Vancouver business vandalized

Yet another downtown Vancouver business has had its windows smashed by vandals.

On Tuesday, two women were seen on security cameras smashing a Howe Street business’s windows around 4:45 a.m.

#VPDNews: The #VPD has released photos of two women who smashed the window of a downtown retailer near Howe and Nelson on December 6 just after 4:30 a.m. If you recognize the women, please call 604-717-4034. https://t.co/gV6QABCoVw pic.twitter.com/JEh5KIZ0Kh — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) December 8, 2022

CityLux Boutique’s owner and Vancouver police have released CCTV footage of the suspects, hoping someone will recognize them.

“We experience a lot of vandalism and theft in the area, and it’s been something we’ve been dealing with for a while,” said Sunan Spriggs, CityLux Boutique’s owner.

“After reviewing the security footage, this was not your typical vandalism incident.”

Spriggs believes that two women targeted her business and that the vandalism was premeditated.

“It is very clear these women were of sound mind; this was premeditated. They had tools,” Spriggs told Global News.

“They were (also) wearing expensive Canada Goose jackets.”

The business owner is not sure why her store was targeted and is pondering the idea that all businesses in the area are being targeted.

“When I walk down my street, there are so many broken windows,” Spriggs said.

“We don’t understand why someone would do this. It’s very frustrating. I have paid $7,000 for three broken windows over the past three months.”

It’s not the first time CityLux Boutique has been hit by crime outside of the vandalism.

In 2020, someone stole a couch from the store in the middle of the day.

Staff recorded the thief walking away with it but were able to get the couch back at a later date.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the incident and officials are working to identify those seen in the CCTV footage.