Crime

Suspects caught on camera after downtown Vancouver business vandalized

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release video of suspects wanted for breaking store window'
Vancouver police release video of suspects wanted for breaking store window
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women suspected of smashing the front window of a downtown business on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4:30 a.m.

Yet another downtown Vancouver business has had its windows smashed by vandals.

On Tuesday, two women were seen on security cameras smashing a Howe Street business’s windows around 4:45 a.m.

Read more: Vandalism in downtown Vancouver has become so common, a non-profit has stepped in to help

CityLux Boutique’s owner and Vancouver police have released CCTV footage of the suspects, hoping someone will recognize them.

“We experience a lot of vandalism and theft in the area, and it’s been something we’ve been dealing with for a while,” said Sunan Spriggs, CityLux Boutique’s owner.

“After reviewing the security footage, this was not your typical vandalism incident.”

Spriggs believes that two women targeted her business and that the vandalism was premeditated.

“It is very clear these women were of sound mind; this was premeditated. They had tools,” Spriggs told Global News.

“They were (also) wearing expensive Canada Goose jackets.”

Read more: Downtown Vancouver businesses struggle with costly vandalism

The business owner is not sure why her store was targeted and is pondering the idea that all businesses in the area are being targeted.

“When I walk down my street, there are so many broken windows,” Spriggs said.

“We don’t understand why someone would do this. It’s very frustrating. I have paid $7,000 for three broken windows over the past three months.”

It’s not the first time CityLux Boutique has been hit by crime outside of the vandalism.

In 2020, someone stole a couch from the store in the middle of the day.

Staff recorded the thief walking away with it but were able to get the couch back at a later date.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the incident and officials are working to identify those seen in the CCTV footage.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate city’s 13th homicide of 2022'
Vancouver police investigate city’s 13th homicide of 2022
Vancouver, vancouver police, BCVPD, Downtown Vancouver, windows smashed, Vancouver vandalism, CityLux Boutique, Downtown Vancouver business, Vancouver business windows smashed
