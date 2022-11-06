Days after release, suspect commits similar vandalism crime in Delta, B.C., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A North Delta man accused in a car vandalism spree in Delta last month had been released by the courts after an arrest in Surrey 19 days earlier for allegedly breaking windows at several businesses.

Martael Jeffery Joseph Plante, 53, was arrested in Delta on Oct. 29, after police responded to a mischief in progress call, and found citizens had restrained a suspect who used scissors to vandalize several cars.

Delta Police said 19 vehicles between the 11700 block of 84th Avenue and the 8300 block of Scott Road were damaged during the vandalism spree.

Plante was released from custody with no financial obligation on Oct. 11, a day after he was arrested by Surrey RCMP for allegedly carrying out another vandalism spree.

On Oct. 10, police responded to “multiple complaints of mischief to businesses allegedly committed by a man who was breaking windows,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said in an email.

Plante was remanded in custody and charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000 before he was released on conditions not to go to the businesses and area where the alleged offences occurred.

When Plante failed to show up for court on Oct. 19, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sangha said the same individual was arrested by Delta police on Oct. 29 for similar offences.

Delta police believe more cars may have been vandalized in the latest alleged crime spree, and are asking anyone who was parked near 84th Avenue and Scott Road on the evening of Oct. 29 to contact them if their vehicle was damaged.

Plante has been charged with an additional five counts of mischief under $5,000 and remains in custody for a court appearance Nov. 9.

Delta police can be contacted at 604-946-4411.