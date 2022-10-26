Downtown Vancouver business struggles with costly vandalism, local organization chipping in to help

Send this page to someone via email

Frustration is growing in downtown Vancouver, especially for a business that has had to fix broken windows at its store repeatedly.

The thickness of the glass and the obvious barriers behind it installed months ago for extra security were not enough to deter a now common and costly crime.

“First thing was a call to the glass company in the middle of the night,” Josh Bloomfield said, Cycle City’s owner. “Because of gates and security, no one got in, but we are left with quite a mess to clean up.”

Bloomfield said those doing business in Vancouver budget for security, but many can not keep up with the frequency of break-ins and acts of vandalism.

Story continues below advertisement

“(This) could cost anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000,” Bloomfield told Global News. “Security is a cost of doing business but this is higher than what they should expect. Sometimes there are thefts, sometimes it’s vandalism.”

Read more: Bail hearing for accused downtown Vancouver window smasher delayed

These events are happening so often in downtown Vancouver, an organization supporting the business community has launched a special grant to help storefronts pay for repairs to windows, doors, and locks.

It’s willing to match up to 50 percent of the cost, to a maximum of $5,000.

“We thought it was really important that we lean in and support our small businesses who are experiencing higher deductibles and cost of broken windows,” said Nolan Marshall III, Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association’s president.

“This is a small but significant program we think will go a long way in helping those businesses.”

Read more: Convicted Alberta killer accused of smashing Vancouver bank windows for 2nd time

Bloomfield has applied for the grant with his fingers crossed for approval. He does not believe more policing will solve the issue in downtown Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clearly more mental health services are needed,” said Bloomfield. “It is really the financial and emotional impact that something like this has. It’s the worst part.”