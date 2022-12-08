Menu

Canada

Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian law firm suing creators of popular video game ‘Fortnite’'
Canadian law firm suing creators of popular video game ‘Fortnite’
"Fortnite" has captivated millions since it hit the gaming scene two years ago. Some say it's getting gamers hooked. One Canadian law firm is even seeking a class action lawsuit against "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, representing two parents who say their 10 and 15 year old children are addicted to the game – Oct 11, 2019

A Superior Court judge has authorized a lawsuit brought by Quebec parents who allege their children became addicted to the popular online video game Fortnite.

Justice Sylvain Lussier issued the ruling on Wednesday after hearing arguments in July regarding the 2019 class-action request from three parents who described how their children had symptoms of severe dependence after playing the game.

The judge authorized the lawsuit for any players residing in Quebec since Sept. 1, 2017, who have become addicted after playing Fortnite Battle Royale, made by U.S.-based Epic Games Inc., with any potential compensation to be determined by the court.

Read more: Fortnite makers sue Quebec video tester for allegedly leaking game element

A second category in the class action will look at in-game purchases, with the court declaring purchasers under the age of 18 could be eligible for restitution.

Story continues below advertisement

Epic Games had argued before the court the evidence provided was insufficient and video game dependence is not recognized by the American Psychiatric Association as a unique mental disorder.

But the judge noted the World Health Organization in 2018 declared video game addiction, or “gaming disorder,” a disease and said the fact that it’s not defined as a disorder in the province doesn’t mean the plaintiffs’ claims are frivolous or ill-founded.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

