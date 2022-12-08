London, Ont. cop accused of assault, uttering threats in alleged domestic incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

A veteran officer with the London Police Service has been suspended with pay after being charged with several counts of assault and other offences in connection with off-duty domestic incidents involving a female victim dating back several years, police said Thursday.

The identity of the officer, 44, has not been released by police to protect the identity of the victim as the two were involved in a relationship, police said.

It’s alleged the accused physically assaulted and uttered threats toward the woman during an argument at a home in the city on Monday, police said, adding that the victim suffered minor injuries. Property in the home was also damaged, they said.

Upon reporting the incident, police say the victim also reported other historical assaults dating back to 2018 that are alleged to have occurred while the accused was off-duty.

The accused, a member of the London Police Service for 13 years, faces four counts of assault, and one count each of mischief under $5,000, unlawful possession of an unrestricted firearm and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

The unnamed officer has since been released with unspecified conditions, police said, and he is expected to appear in court in London on Jan. 18, 2023.

As per the Police Services Act, the accused has been suspended with pay.

The charges come just over a week after London police announced that a former officer, who resigned last year after spending four years suspended with pay amid various Criminal Code and Police Services Act counts, had been accused of harassment and sexual assault involving two female victims.

Earlier this week, a 17-year Woodstock police officer, 46, was charged with assault relating to an on-duty incident in October.