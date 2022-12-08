Man charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

A second man has been charge in connection with a carjacking in Toronto which occurred in February, police say.
Toronto police said on Feb. 11, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area.
Police said the victim was driving around with a friend when they stopped in a parking lot.
Officers said two male suspects got into the backseat for a “pre-arranged meeting.”
Read more: Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto
According to police, one suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.
“The suspects then ordered the victim and his friend to get out of the car,” police alleged in a news release. “The victims exited and the two suspects drove away from the scene in the victim’s car.”
-
Google releases Canada’s top searches of 2022
-
‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list
Police said on June 16, officers executed a search warrant at a suspect’s home, and took a man into custody.
Officers said “items of evidentiary value” in relation to the robbery were allegedly found during the search.
According to police, 31-year-old Duong Dai Nguyen from Mississauga was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.
He appeared in court in June.
Police said on Dec. 7, officers executed two search warrants and took a second suspect into custody.
Officers said 41-year-old Akwasi Oppong-Nsafoah from Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and theft of a motor vehicle.
Oppong-Nsafoah was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments