Crime

Man charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 12:54 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A second man has been charge in connection with a carjacking in Toronto which occurred in February, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 11, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Police said the victim was driving around with a friend when they stopped in a parking lot.

Officers said two male suspects got into the backseat for a “pre-arranged meeting.”

Read more: Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

According to police, one suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

“The suspects then ordered the victim and his friend to get out of the car,” police alleged in a news release. “The victims exited and the two suspects drove away from the scene in the victim’s car.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on June 16, officers executed a search warrant at a suspect’s home, and took a man into custody.

Officers said “items of evidentiary value” in relation to the robbery were allegedly found during the search.

According to police, 31-year-old Duong Dai Nguyen from Mississauga was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

He appeared in court in June.

Police said on Dec. 7, officers executed two search warrants and took a second suspect into custody.

Officers said 41-year-old Akwasi Oppong-Nsafoah from Toronto has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and theft of a motor vehicle.

Oppong-Nsafoah was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

