Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Dec. 2, a man went to a woman’s apartment in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.
Police said the man allegedly assaulted the woman and “committed numerous acts of violence.”
Officers are searching for 27-year-old Alfredo Reyes Ramirez from Toronto.
Police said a warrant has been issued.
Officers said Ramirez is wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder, break and enter and three counts of assault by choking.
Police said the accused is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, black hair, a short, black goatee and a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
