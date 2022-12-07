Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 6:16 pm
Toronto police are searching for Alfredo Reyes Ramirez, 27, who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Toronto police are searching for Alfredo Reyes Ramirez, 27, who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 2, a man went to a woman’s apartment in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said the man allegedly assaulted the woman and “committed numerous acts of violence.”

Read more: 2 teens charged in connection with robbery investigation in Toronto: police

Officers are searching for 27-year-old Alfredo Reyes Ramirez from Toronto.

Police said a warrant has been issued.

Officers said Ramirez is wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder, break and enter and three counts of assault by choking.

Police said the accused is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, black hair, a short, black goatee and a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

