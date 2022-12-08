Menu

Crime

Man charged after multiple residential break-ins in Vaughan, Richmond Hill

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:24 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.

York Regional Police say they have charged a 48-year-old man in connection with several residential break and enters in Vaughan and Richmond Hill over a one-month period.

Police said from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2, officers responded to the break-ins where high-end jewelry, clothing, accessories and sports memorabilia were stolen.

Investigators said they believed the break and enters were linked to the same suspect.

Following a search warrant, 48-year-old Yassir Kassam was arrested.

Police allege a number of stolen items were recovered at Kassam’s home in Vaughan.

Kassam is facing multiple charges including break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under and over $5,000 and for the purpose of trafficking.

“York Regional Police encourages residents to take proactive steps to help keep their homes safe,” police said. “Break and enters are often crimes of opportunity, so the less appealing and the more difficult you make it for thieves to break in, the more likely they are to move along.”

