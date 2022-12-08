SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors guard VanVleet explains Instagram purge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 11:02 am

TORONTO – Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump.

The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday’s 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

“I unfollowed my mom too, they didn’t care about that part,” VanVleet said with a laugh.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season'
Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season
Story continues below advertisement

VanVleet said he was trying to “fight the algorithms” after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“I’m going up and down my feed, there’s so many things that I’m not following that’s just suggestion, suggestion, suggestion, so stupid me, let’s unfollow everybody and see if it helps,” he said. “It didn’t help, somebody caught wind of that, and said oh, I unfollowed all my teammates.”

“That’s it, nothing more, nothing less man,” he added. “It’s going to take more than a couple bad shooting games for me to lose my mind.”

VanVleet has been mired in a slump, shooting just 3-for-12 from three-point range against L.A., and has averaged 18.7 per cent from long distance over the past five games.

He said, as a public figure, he’ll be more mindful of his social media activity, but good-naturedly chastised the reporter who asked about his Instagram on Wednesday night, saying, “You’re breaking my heart bro.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.

Advertisement
SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers