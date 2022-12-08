Menu

Crime

Festive RIDE in Lindsay nabs impaired driver: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 10:22 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest during a Festive RIDE program on Dec. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest during a Festive RIDE program on Dec. 7, 2022. The Canadian Press file

An Omemee, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a stop at a Festive RIDE checkpoint in Lindsay, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were conducting a RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint near York Street and Russell Street West. Around 4:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle and while speaking to the driver, they noticed “signs of impairment.”

A roadside screening test was administered, and as a result, the driver was arrested.

Frank Ivison, 62, of Omemee, was charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 12, 2023.

Police in a tweet noted the arrest came just five minutes into starting the program that afternoon.

“With the holiday season here Kawartha Lakes Police are reminding drivers if you plan to consume alcohol or drugs, always have a plan for a safe ride home,” police stated. “If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911, in doing so you may save a life.”

Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivinglindsayOmemeeKawartha Lakes Police Service
