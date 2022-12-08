Festive RIDE in Lindsay nabs impaired driver: police

An Omemee, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a stop at a Festive RIDE checkpoint in Lindsay, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were conducting a RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint near York Street and Russell Street West. Around 4:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle and while speaking to the driver, they noticed “signs of impairment.”
Read more: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after attempts to avoid RIDE check: police
A roadside screening test was administered, and as a result, the driver was arrested.
Frank Ivison, 62, of Omemee, was charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 12, 2023.
Police in a tweet noted the arrest came just five minutes into starting the program that afternoon.
-
‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list
-
Google releases Canada’s top searches of 2022
“With the holiday season here Kawartha Lakes Police are reminding drivers if you plan to consume alcohol or drugs, always have a plan for a safe ride home,” police stated. “If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911, in doing so you may save a life.”
Comments