Festive RIDE in Lindsay nabs impaired driver: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Omemee, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a stop at a Festive RIDE checkpoint in Lindsay, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were conducting a RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint near York Street and Russell Street West. Around 4:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle and while speaking to the driver, they noticed “signs of impairment.”

A roadside screening test was administered, and as a result, the driver was arrested.

Frank Ivison, 62, of Omemee, was charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 12, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Police in a tweet noted the arrest came just five minutes into starting the program that afternoon.

.@kawarthalakes officers conducting Festive RIDE have arrested an impaired driver 5 minutes into the program. It's never worth the risk!#DriveSober#RoadSafety @maddcanada pic.twitter.com/q3I3mSHJtY — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) December 7, 2022

“With the holiday season here Kawartha Lakes Police are reminding drivers if you plan to consume alcohol or drugs, always have a plan for a safe ride home,” police stated. “If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911, in doing so you may save a life.”