Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after attempts to avoid RIDE check: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 11:48 am
Peterborough police arrested a driver for impaired driving during a Festive RIDE check conducted on the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a driver for impaired driving during a Festive RIDE check conducted on the weekend. The Canadian Press file

One person was arrested for impaired driving following two Festive RIDE checks conducted by police in Peterborough on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight on Sunday, officers were conducting a RIDE check in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Edwards Street when officers saw a vehicle slow down prior to the checkpoint and then turn onto a side street.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP report speeding charges way up, impaired offences down in 2022

Police say officers followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop in the area of Ware and Crescent streets. Officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

A 44-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 22.

Police say officers checked 140 vehicles on Friday followed by 235 vehicles on Saturday into early Sunday.

