Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after attempts to avoid RIDE check: police

One person was arrested for impaired driving following two Festive RIDE checks conducted by police in Peterborough on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight on Sunday, officers were conducting a RIDE check in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Edwards Street when officers saw a vehicle slow down prior to the checkpoint and then turn onto a side street.

Police say officers followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop in the area of Ware and Crescent streets. Officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

A 44-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 22.

Police say officers checked 140 vehicles on Friday followed by 235 vehicles on Saturday into early Sunday.