Teens charged in stabbing incident at high school in Oakville, Ont.: police

Police arrested three teens and are seeking a fourth person following an altercation in which two people were stabbed at an Oakville high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Halton police say the incident broke out at Garth Webb Secondary School around 4 p.m. and involved a group of youths in the school’s foyer.

“Police arrived on scene and located three 15-year-old victims,” a Halton Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.

“As a result of the altercation, two of the victims suffered what appeared to be stab wounds to their bodies while the third victim had a bloodied nose.”

All three were transported to hospital for assessment. They have been released as of Thursday morning, say police.

Three teens, two who are 15 and one who is 17, were arrested within hours of the incident with two of them picked up in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line.

One of the teens is facing seven charges, including assault with a weapon.

The other two have been accused of assault.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a fourth individual, a 19-year-old from Oakville, also accused of seven offences.