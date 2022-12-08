Police seize more than $1.5 million in goods tied to organized retail theft ring in Halton Region

Close to a dozen people are facing charges in connection with an organized retail theft ring operating in Halton and surrounding areas, say police.
An estimated $2 million in stolen goods and currency have been recovered after a lengthy investigation, dubbed “Project Kingfisher.”
Investigators say the three-month-long probe involves a group, using the name “Buynsel,” that allegedly targeted a variety of retailers and sold stolen items from stores through online platforms.
Stolen items included electronics, power tools, and beauty and personal care items.
More than a dozen locations in Brampton, including a warehouse, five residences, and multiple storage lockers were searched by police on Tuesday and stolen goods estimated to be in excess of $1.5 million were seized.
Police also seized more than $600,000 in cash.
Eleven people have been charged in the probe with 10 of the accused from the Brampton area and one residing in Toronto
“These thefts cost Canadian retailers billions of dollars a year, costs that are passed on to consumers when they go shopping,” said Halton Regional Police Superintendent Bob Gourley in a release.
“It’s also a near certainty that people purchasing these items online had no idea they were buying stolen goods.”
