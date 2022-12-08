Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Greenpeace demonstrators hoist banner in downtown Montreal during COP15 summit

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'COP15 protesters'
COP15 protesters
Greenpeace protesters took to the streets of Montreal with a dramatic display of what’s at stake as world leaders meet to discuss global biodiversity at COP15. Global’s Bryaden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

Greenpeace activists took over downtown Montreal’s Place Ville-Marie Thursday morning.

A large banner of artwork was hoisted at the centre of the famous ring to denounce the decline of biodiversity around the world.

Read more: New massive ‘Ring’ art piece to be installed in downtown Montreal

According to demonstrators, the banner that measures some seven metres wide by 14 metres long depicts two potential futures for people and the planet.

Half of the poster portrays a healthy natural world with humans and wildlife flourishing. The other half represents environmental destruction, with only the skeletons of animals and a human.

“This is the vision of the two futures that are in store for us. We are on a path towards extinction,” said Reykia Fick, Greenpeace spokesperson, highlighting the fact that there are currently more than one million species at risk of extinction globally.

Story continues below advertisement

The peaceful demonstration took place only about a kilometre away from COP15, an international conference on biodiversity taking place at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“A few steps away, negotiations are taking place for a new global deal to protect nature. This a critical moment to change course for the future,”  Fick said.

Early Thursday morning about a dozen activists wearing hard hats used slingshots attached to telescopic poles to launch cables over the ring and hoist the banner.

After being up for close to an hour, the banner was taken down.

Multiple Montreal police officers were on hand.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '50 years of Greenpeace'
50 years of Greenpeace

— with files from The Canadian Press

Montreal PoliceUnited NationsSPVMGreenpeacebiodiversityCOPCOP15Palais des CongresUN Biodiversity ConferenceCOP15 conferenceMontreal COP15 protestsGreenpeace banner Montreal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers