Central Huron barn fire leaves cattle, chickens dead, up to $3M in damage: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a large barn fire early Wednesday in Central Huron left several barns destroyed and more than a dozen livestock dead.

Police, along with fire crews from Bayfield, Blyth, Brucefield, Clinton and Goderich, responded to the scene on Cut Line in Central Huron around 1 a.m. for a reported barn fire.

According to investigators, 14 cattle and nine chickens were killed, and three barns were destroyed in the fire, which caused an estimated $1 million to $3 million in damage.

Farm equipment, feed and straw were also destroyed, police said.

Few other details have been provided about the blaze, which police say is not believed to be suspicious.

Investigation into the cause is ongoing.