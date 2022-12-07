Menu

Crime

Arson arrest made following George Street apartment fire in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'No injuries after George Street apartment fire in Peterborough'
No injuries after George Street apartment fire in Peterborough
No injuries were reported after a building fire on George Street early Monday morning.

A Peterborough man is facing an arson charge following a fire at an apartment in Peterborough early Monday.

Around 2:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on George Street. Flames were found in one apartment unit.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service said the investigation into the fire has led to the arrest of one person.

A 30-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with arson causing damage to property.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday, police said.

Peterborough Police Service Arson Peterborough crime Apartment Fire downtown Peterborough Peterborough Fire George Street apartment fire
