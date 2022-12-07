Arson arrest made following George Street apartment fire in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man is facing an arson charge following a fire at an apartment in Peterborough early Monday.
Around 2:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on George Street. Flames were found in one apartment unit.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service said the investigation into the fire has led to the arrest of one person.
A 30-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with arson causing damage to property.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Monday, police said.
