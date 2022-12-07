2 teens arrested after violent incident at Kitchener high school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens are facing a lengthy list of charges after an incident at a Kitchener high school.

Police say officers were dispatched to Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday for an incident involving weapons.

The officers soon discovered that several teens went to the high school to confront another teen. Police say the visiting teens were armed with weapons, including a knife.

Instead of finding the teen the group was after, another teen, who was not involved in the dispute, confronted them and was assaulted by the group, according to police.

They say the teen was left with minor injuries as a result.

The officers tracked down two teens, a boy and a girl, and arrested them in connection with the attack at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute.

The pair have both been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The boy has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order, while she is facing a breach of probation charge.