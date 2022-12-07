Menu

Crime

2 teens arrested after violent incident at Kitchener high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 10:13 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens are facing a lengthy list of charges after an incident at a Kitchener high school.

Police say officers were dispatched to Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday for an incident involving weapons.

Read more: Woman sexually assaulted outside of restaurant in Kitchener: police

The officers soon discovered that several teens went to the high school to confront another teen. Police say the visiting teens were armed with weapons, including a knife.

Instead of finding the teen the group was after, another teen, who was not involved in the dispute, confronted them and was assaulted by the group, according to police.

They say the teen was left with minor injuries as a result.

Read more: Attack by stranger outside store in Kitchener sends man to hospital

The officers tracked down two teens, a boy and a girl, and arrested them in connection with the attack at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute.

The pair have both been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The boy has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order, while she is facing a breach of probation charge.

Kitchener news Waterloo news Waterloo Regional Police Waterloo crime Kitchener Crime Forest Heights Kitchener Forest Heights Collegiate Institute

