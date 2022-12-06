Police charge woman in connection with Danielle Strauss murder in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A third person has been arrested in connection with the mid-November murder of Danielle Straus at a central Hamilton apartment, say police.

The 40-year-old accused is facing an accessory after the fact of murder charge in connection with Strauss’s homicide.

Two teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were previously charged with second-degree murder following their arrest last Monday afternoon on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus.

Investigators say the two were taken into custody without incident.

“The cause of death is not being released as it remains evidence,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman said in an email.

“Given the age of the suspects and the fact the case is before the courts, additional information will not be released.”

Investigators are not releasing the names of any of the accused since it may lead to the identity of one of the youths charged with second-degree murder, prohibited under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The body of 38-year-old Strauss was found by a building superintendent at her home on Ferguson Avenue North south of Barton Street before 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

“We do have evidence potentially that the drug subculture is involved in this case,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said in a press conference on Nov. 15.

“The specifics, that I don’t know. It’s way too early to even suggest that’s an actual motive for this.”

At the time, Bereziuk revealed that the persons of interest were discovered after police acquired hours of surveillance video from the scene.

Detectives say the case remains active and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.