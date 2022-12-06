CPS officer charged with sexual assault following ASIRT investigation

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an Alberta watchdog investigated an accusation made in the fall of 2021.

The investigation of Const. Gurlav Singh began Oct. 9, 2022 by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

“The investigation showed that the officer had been at a licenced establishment in Calgary on Oct. 9, and, while there, he touched a staff member in a sexual manner without her consent,” ASIRT said in its report.

Singh was off duty when the incident took place.

The investigation, including all the evidence gathered by ASIRT, was passed on to Crown prosecutors.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court Jan. 5, 2023.