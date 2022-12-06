Menu

Crime

CPS officer charged with sexual assault following ASIRT investigation

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 5:31 pm
FILE: A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
FILE: A Grande Prairie RCMP officer has a court date following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). File

A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an Alberta watchdog investigated an accusation made in the fall of 2021.

The investigation of Const. Gurlav Singh began Oct. 9, 2022 by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

“The investigation showed that the officer had been at a licenced establishment in Calgary on Oct. 9, and, while there, he touched a staff member in a sexual manner without her consent,” ASIRT said in its report.

Read more: 6 Edmonton police officers cleared of wrongdoing in Boxing Day 2018 shooting

Singh was off duty when the incident took place.

The investigation, including all the evidence gathered by ASIRT, was passed on to Crown prosecutors.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court Jan. 5, 2023.

