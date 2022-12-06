Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s going to save lives’: Emergency shelter opens in Saint John, N.B.

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'New emergency shelter opens in Saint John for unhoused people'
New emergency shelter opens in Saint John for unhoused people
WATCH: Rising homelessness in the Saint John area has pushed the government to expand the available resources. This week, a new emergency shelter opened on the city’s west side. Robert Lothian takes us inside.

An emergency shelter has opened in Saint John, N.B., to accommodate the city’s growing homeless population as the temperatures continue to drop.

Nick Shepard, an outreach co-ordinator with the Salvation Army, said when they opened for the first time on Monday, about 20 people used the shelter.

“We figure that by the end of the week with the weather getting a little more frigid and word of mouth that we’ll be full,” Shepard told Global News in an interview on Tuesday.

Housed inside the shuttered Hilton Belyea Arena on the city’s west side, the project has received funding from the provincial and municipal governments.

Read more: ‘Generally we’re losing somebody a week’ — N.B. advocates concerned over homeless deaths

Shepard said the maximum capacity is 40 people, which increased from the original figure of 35 due to the need. Each night a bus operated by the City of Saint John will transport people from the Salvation Army’s Prince Edward Street location to the arena.

Story continues below advertisement

“It can be somewhat of a transformative experience when you are literally tenting for weeks at a time — you’re not able to shower, not able to bathe yourself, not able to get a good night sleep.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

The number of homeless individuals in New Brunswick has grown exponentially over the last year. According to the Human Development Council, in October, 133 people were experiencing homelessness.

However, Shepard believes the real figure is much higher because many people experiencing homelessness choose not give their name.

As of late, Shepard said there has been an influx of individuals who had never experienced homelessness before who are now in need of aid.

Read more: N.B. minister ‘taken aback’ by calls for prompt action on provincial homeless shelter plan

“The majority of those individuals are people who have just never experienced this before, and with rising rent increases, and inflation and things like that, yeah, we’re dealing with a lot of first timers,” he said.

Looking at the larger picture, Shepard said they have effectively doubled available shelter beds in the city, yet they are still far from the number needed.

“It’s going to save lives, quite frankly, this winter, and we hope, though, out of this comes a more permanent solution, more investment in subsidized housing or affordable housing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The shelter is expected to continue operations until the end of March. If weather is rough, Shepard said they could possibly keep the doors open into April.

Click to play video: 'Saint John officials want province to lead in addressing homelessness'
Saint John officials want province to lead in addressing homelessness
HomelessnessSaint JohnPovertyHomeless ShelterEmergency ShelterNew Brunswick HomelessnessNew Brunswick Homeless Shelterhomelessness saint John
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers