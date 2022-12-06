Daughters of murder victim call on feds to act in light of Winnipeg killings

Send this page to someone via email

The daughters of an Indigenous woman police believe to have been the victim of a serial killer were on Parliament Hill Tuesday morning, calling on the federal government to take action.

0:16 Daughter of alleged serial homicide victim demands police search landfill

Police believe Morgan Harris and three other Indigenous women in Winnipeg were murdered by the same man, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Winnipeg police also say they think three of the victims’ bodies may be in a landfill, but they don’t plan to do a search because the area is too large.

Harris’s daughters, Cambria and Kera Harris, say the government needs to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The chief of Long Plain First Nation, where two of the four victims are from, is calling for resources for her community such as a 24-7 safe space for women.

Harris’s daughters also say if police won’t conduct a search to find their mother, they will.