Daughters of murder victim call on feds to act in light of Winnipeg killings

The daughters of an Indigenous woman police believe to have been the victim of a serial killer were on Parliament Hill Tuesday morning, calling on the federal government to take action.
Police believe Morgan Harris and three other Indigenous women in Winnipeg were murdered by the same man, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Read more: Family of missing Winnipeg murder victims grieve, call for search — ‘My mother deserves to come home’
Winnipeg police also say they think three of the victims’ bodies may be in a landfill, but they don’t plan to do a search because the area is too large.
-
Passenger who fell from cruise ship treaded water for 20 hours to survive
-
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning actor of ‘Cheers’ fame, dies at 71
Harris’s daughters, Cambria and Kera Harris, say the government needs to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
The chief of Long Plain First Nation, where two of the four victims are from, is calling for resources for her community such as a 24-7 safe space for women.
Harris’s daughters also say if police won’t conduct a search to find their mother, they will.
Comments