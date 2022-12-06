Menu

Crime

Daughters of murder victim call on feds to act in light of Winnipeg killings

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Grieving families of homicide victims want remains recovered from a Winnipeg landfill'
Grieving families of homicide victims want remains recovered from a Winnipeg landfill
Two families grieving the loss of their missing loved ones who police believe were murdered at the hands of an alleged serial killer want their remains recovered from a Winnipeg landfill. But as Global's Rosanna Hempel reports, police say they aren't going ahead with a search.

The daughters of an Indigenous woman police believe to have been the victim of a serial killer were on Parliament Hill Tuesday morning, calling on the federal government to take action.

Click to play video: 'Daughter of alleged serial homicide victim demands police search landfill'
Daughter of alleged serial homicide victim demands police search landfill

Police believe Morgan Harris and three other Indigenous women in Winnipeg were murdered by the same man, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Read more: Family of missing Winnipeg murder victims grieve, call for search — ‘My mother deserves to come home’

Winnipeg police also say they think three of the victims’ bodies may be in a landfill, but they don’t plan to do a search because the area is too large.

Harris’s daughters, Cambria and Kera Harris, say the government needs to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous chiefs frustrated, call for more action over MMIWG

The chief of Long Plain First Nation, where two of the four victims are from, is calling for resources for her community such as a 24-7 safe space for women.

Harris’s daughters also say if police won’t conduct a search to find their mother, they will.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg murder suspect charged with 3 more homicides'
Winnipeg murder suspect charged with 3 more homicides
© 2022 The Canadian Press

