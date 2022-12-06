West London, Ont. jewelry store hit by attempted robbery months after owner ambushed, shot

Send this page to someone via email

Four male suspects are being sought in connection with a botched robbery attempt Monday at a jewelry store in the city’s west end that was the scene of a shooting over the summer involving the store’s owner.

Police responded to the scene at RK Forever Jewellery at the southeastern corner of Wonderland Road and Teeple Terrace around 2:30 p.m.

Four male suspects attempted to enter the business, and were observed in possession of weapons, including a possible handgun and hammer, police said.

“The suspects were unable to gain access into the business and fled in a grey sedan,” police said in a statement, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have described the suspects as follows:

Male, Black, 25 to 35 years old, six feet tall, 180 pounds with an average build, wearing black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath, white gloves, a white face mask and a white winter hat.

Male, Black, 25 to 35 years old, six feet tall, 190 pounds with an average build, wearing grey track pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, white running shoes and white gloves with fluorescent palms.

Male, Caucasian, five feet 10 inches tall with a slim to average build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Male, 25 to 35 years old, five feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds with an average build and short, black hair, wearing white running shoes, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark baseball hat, white gloves and a face mask.

No other information has been released.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday that the attempted robbery is not believed to be connected to a violent incident in July that saw the jewelry store’s owner ambushed in the parking lot and shot.

Riham Kamil was leaving work when he was shot around 6 p.m. on July 26. Police said at the time that the incident involved at least five suspects who fled in a blue sedan, which surveillance camera images show was a newer-model Acura TLX.

Kamil was rushed to hospital, where he underwent three hours of emergency surgery, his business partner, Subhi Kutob, told Global News at the time. The bullet had entered the left side of his torso, breaking two ribs and lodging itself about an inch from his heart, he said.

Kutob, who was not present when the shooting occurred, said surveillance cameras captured the suspect vehicle in the parking lot at least 20 minutes prior to the shooting.

The suspects emerged from the car, one with a pistol, and tried to open the driver’s side door of Kamil’s Porche.

“That’s when Riham tried to move the car and they shot him.”

Kutob said it was possible the incident may have been an attempted robbery and that the suspects may have planned to bring Kamil back to the store.

Police said Tuesday that there were no updates to provide in the July shooting.