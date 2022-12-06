Unknown male jumped out of car, assaulted Saskatoon woman walking Munroe Ave.: police

See more sharing options

Saskatoon Police are investigating an assault reported Tuesday at Munroe Avenue and Colony Street.

A 32-year-old woman told police she was walking northbound on Munroe Avenue early Tuesday when she was approached by a man who had exited a grey car.

The man threatened her with what appeared to be a handgun, struck her with a weapon, then fled in the vehicle, police said. The woman reported that the vehicle was possibly driven by a woman.

The woman was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300.