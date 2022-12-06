Menu

Canada

Unknown male jumped out of car, assaulted Saskatoon woman walking Munroe Ave.: police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 1:01 pm
A 32-year-old woman reported that she was walking northbound on Munroe Ave, early Tuesday morning when she was approached by a male who had exited a grey car. . View image in full screen
A 32-year-old woman reported that she was walking northbound on Munroe Ave, early Tuesday morning when she was approached by a male who had exited a grey car. . File / Global News

Saskatoon Police are investigating an assault reported Tuesday at Munroe Avenue and Colony Street.

A 32-year-old woman told police she was walking northbound on Munroe Avenue early Tuesday when she was approached by a man who had exited a grey car.

The man threatened her with what appeared to be a handgun, struck her with a weapon, then fled in the vehicle, police said. The woman reported that the vehicle was possibly driven by a woman.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Saskatoon Police investigate after man dies from gunshot

The woman was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300.

