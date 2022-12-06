Man, 73, dead after vehicle, delivery truck collide head-on in Oshawa, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

A 73-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 10:30 a.m., a silver BMW X-5 SUV and a large delivery truck collided on Simcoe Street North, near Howden Road.

“The southbound BMW struck the northbound truck head-on in the northbound lane,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the driver of the BMW — a 73-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the delivery truck did not sustain any injuries.

Police said at 10:23 a.m., officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Raglan Road for reports of someone “driving erratically” in a silver BMW X-5.

“Raglan Road is approximately 2.5 km north of the collision scene,” police said.

Officers said the investigation is continuing. A post-mortem and toxicology test is pending.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.