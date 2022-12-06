Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 73, dead after vehicle, delivery truck collide head-on in Oshawa, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 11:25 am
First responders on the scene of a fatal collision in Oshawa, Ont. View image in full screen
First responders on the scene of a fatal collision in Oshawa, Ont. Global News

A 73-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 10:30 a.m., a silver BMW X-5 SUV and a large delivery truck collided on Simcoe Street North, near Howden Road.

“The southbound BMW struck the northbound truck head-on in the northbound lane,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the driver of the BMW — a 73-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 1 dead after Oshawa crash involving transport truck: police

According to police, the driver of the delivery truck did not sustain any injuries.

Police said at 10:23 a.m., officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Raglan Road for reports of someone “driving erratically” in a silver BMW X-5.

Story continues below advertisement

“Raglan Road is approximately 2.5 km north of the collision scene,” police said.

Officers said the investigation is continuing. A post-mortem and toxicology test is pending.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCollisionFatal CollisionDRPSOshawa CollisionSimcoe Street NorthHowden Roaddurham retional policefatal collision oshawa
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers