Crime

Man charged after $100K worth of drugs seized in central Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:52 am
A 33-year-old man is facing 19 charges following a drug investigation in Olds, Alta. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man is facing 19 charges following a drug investigation in Olds, Alta. Courtesy, ALERT

A 33-year-old man is facing upwards of 19 charges following a drug investigation in central Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Tuesday morning that a two-month investigation in Olds, Alta., resulted in over $100,000 worth of drugs being seized.

The investigation started in September, after ALERT said it received information about drug trafficking in Olds, a town about 60 kilometres south of Red Deer.

On Nov. 24, ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team, along with RCMP members from Olds and Sundre, searched two homes and two vehicles. The following items were seized by police:

  • 285 grams of fentanyl
  • 201 grams of cocaine
  • 697 grams of methamphetamine
  • 2,900 ml of GHB
  • 372 hydromorphine pills
  • 4 firearms
  • $8,445 cash

ALERT said the man charged in the case is bound by a lifetime firearms prohibition. Two of the handguns seized in the investigation were stolen, according to ALERT. Police said the firearms will be put through forensic testing to see if they were used in any previous crimes.

Eric Becker, 33, is facing 19 charges, according to ALERT. However, the exact charges were not released. ALERT said Becker is facing six breach charges which are related to a “previous and similar” ALERT investigation in February 2022.

