Woman sexually assaulted outside of restaurant in Kitchener: police

A woman was sexually assaulted outside a restaurant in Kitchener on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., a man walked up to a woman outside the restaurant near Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South and began to talk to her.

As the two talked, police say the man sexually assaulted the woman before he took off in a white, four-door car.

Police describe the suspect as being in his mid to late 20s, five feet 10 inches, with a lean build, brown eyes, black slicked-back hair and a trimmed beard. He was said to be wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and light blue jeans.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.