Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted outside of restaurant in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:48 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A woman was sexually assaulted outside a restaurant in Kitchener on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., a man walked up to a woman outside the restaurant near Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South and began to talk to her.

Read more: 2 men with knives try to steal woman’s car as she pumps gas in Kitchener

As the two talked, police say the man sexually assaulted the woman before he took off in a white, four-door car.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police describe the suspect as being in his mid to late 20s, five feet 10 inches, with a lean build, brown eyes, black slicked-back hair and a trimmed beard. He was said to be wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and light blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man arrested after knife pulled at Kitchener bar

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener Crimeottawa street kitchenerKitchener Sexual AssaultFischer Hallman Road Kitchener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers