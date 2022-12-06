Menu

Canada

RCMP search for missing Red Deer family of 5 after school contacts police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 8:12 am
Red Deer RCMP believe Susan French, who's reported missing along with her family of four may be driving a white Nissan Pathfinder as shown in the photo.
Red Deer RCMP believe Susan French, who's reported missing along with her family of four may be driving a white Nissan Pathfinder as shown in the photo. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

A Red Deer mother and her four children are missing and Alberta RCMP are concerned for their well-being.

Police said they were contacted by a local school on Monday after a number of students from the same family, who were seen earlier in the day at the school, had gone missing and circumstances surrounding their disappearance “were unknown under concerning circumstances.”

In a news release issued at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said that despite all efforts to locate the family, they have been unable to find Susan Lynn French, 38, and her four children: Deckard French, 11 months old; Ryker French, 3; Emma French, 9; and Charlee French-Frank, 12.

Red Deer RCMP handout photo of Susan French and three of her children.
Alberta RCMP issued a missing persons report for Susan French and her family of four after a local Red Deer school reported the children’s whereabouts were unknown as of the afternoon on Dec. 5, 2022. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Mounties believe Susan could be driving a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with the Alberta licence plate CJS-5362.

Susan French is described as five feet eight inches tall, 240 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes. Deckard is described as having hazel eyes. Ryker is described as having short light brown hair with blue eyes. Emma is described as having long dark brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. And Charlee is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes.

12
Charlee French-Frank,12, and her 11-month-old brother Deckard French were reported missing by Red Deer RCMP as of the afternoon on Dec. 5, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Charlee French-Frank,12, and her 11-month-old brother Deckard French were reported missing by Red Deer RCMP as of the afternoon on Dec. 5, 2022. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
22
A handout photo from Red Deer RCMP of Susan French, 38 who's reported missing along with her family of four after a local Red Deer school reported the children's whereabouts were unknown as of the afternoon on Dec. 5, 2022.
A handout photo from Red Deer RCMP of Susan French, 38 who's reported missing along with her family of four after a local Red Deer school reported the children's whereabouts were unknown as of the afternoon on Dec. 5, 2022. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Anyone with information can contact the Red Deer RCMP Detachment at 403-406-2200 or leave an anonymous tip on the Calgary Crime Stoppers website.

