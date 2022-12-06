RCMP search for missing Red Deer family of 5 after school contacts police

Send this page to someone via email

A Red Deer mother and her four children are missing and Alberta RCMP are concerned for their well-being.

Police said they were contacted by a local school on Monday after a number of students from the same family, who were seen earlier in the day at the school, had gone missing and circumstances surrounding their disappearance “were unknown under concerning circumstances.”

In a news release issued at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said that despite all efforts to locate the family, they have been unable to find Susan Lynn French, 38, and her four children: Deckard French, 11 months old; Ryker French, 3; Emma French, 9; and Charlee French-Frank, 12.

Mounties believe Susan could be driving a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with the Alberta licence plate CJS-5362.

Susan French is described as five feet eight inches tall, 240 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes. Deckard is described as having hazel eyes. Ryker is described as having short light brown hair with blue eyes. Emma is described as having long dark brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. And Charlee is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Red Deer RCMP Detachment at 403-406-2200 or leave an anonymous tip on the Calgary Crime Stoppers website.