‘Lifeblood’ of southern Alberta non-profit groups in high demand

Volunteers remain a critical part of many southern Alberta groups.

Dec. 5 marks International Volunteer Day, honouring people for this generosity and willingness to give back to their community.

"Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director for the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge.

It’s support officials say remains a need at the local level.

“We’ve seen an incredible increase in demand for our services so along with that comes a demand for manpower,” said McIntyre. “We’ve got an array of volunteer positions that are available”

It’s a reality shared by many others in the area.

That includes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District, which provides mentorship opportunities by pairing volunteers with youth.

“There’s always kids looking for mentors so we’re always recruiting for volunteers in any capacity,” said executive director Jen Visser.

But recent trends are positive.

According to Visser, the group has about 400 volunteers in a year, with many coming from the city’s post-secondary population.

She adds while volunteers remain in demand, numbers are rebounding after participation dropped at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we’re actually seeing quite a few volunteers, more than we have ever,” Visser said. “We have a great partnership with the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College so lots of students mentor with us.”

“When COVID-19 first hit, we did have a pretty big decline in volunteers, especially with students leaving and going home.”

As 2022 approaches its end, groups are acknowledging volunteers for their work over the past year and their important roles within the community.

“We couldn’t even be an organization, we’re fully volunteer-led to be able to serve 1,000 kids,” Visser said. “We only have a staff of seven. Really it’s the volunteers that make our organization click.”