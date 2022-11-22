Town of Coaldale looking for Citizens On Patrol volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Coaldale is looking for volunteers for a Citizen On Patrol group. It’s part of the town’s effort to enhance public safety that was identified in the latest strategic plan as a key priority.

The town said it hopes the new initiative will also empower residents to play a constructive role in helping law enforcement in the community by working alongside RCMP, who initially proposed the idea.

Mayor Jack Van Rijn said the latest data from Statistics Canada shows Coaldale has a very low crime rate, with most issues being petty crimes. He added the Citizens On Patrol will help keep the crime rate low.

Between 20 and 30 volunteers are needed to run the program and would patrol a number of areas around town. The volunteers would work with RCMP members to ensure volunteer safety while on patrol.

Van Rijn said the commitment would be small, but make a big impact on the community.

“As far as time commitments from the volunteers, it’s whatever they are able to do,” said Van Rijn. “Some may want to do it a couple times a week, some may only want to do it on the weekends.

“All we are asking is a few hours a month and if we can get a good base of volunteers, we can make this program successful.”

Prospective volunteers members must be at least 18 years old and pass a criminal record/background check conducted by the RCMP.

Anyone interested in volunteering you can email tom.anderson@coaldale.ca or contact the town office at 403-345-1374.