Economy

Construction on joint school, recreation centre in Coaldale ‘going really well’

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 8:02 pm
Construction on a new joint school and multi-use recreation centre in Coaldale pictured on August 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Construction on a new joint school and multi-use recreation centre in Coaldale pictured on August 18, 2022. Global News

Construction on a joint school and recreation centre in Coaldale, Alta. is well underway, approximately one year after ground as broken on the project.

The multi-use rec centre portion of the building will include a variety of sport, recreation, and event spaces, while the Grade 7 to 12 school is expected to be able to accommodate more than 800 students.

According to Russ Tanner, director of recreation and community services, crews are working north to south, starting with framing on the high school side.

Read more: Ground-breaking held for joint school, recreation centre in Coaldale

“It’s going really well,” he said. “We’re pretty excited to get the entire facility open and functioning.”

The building is the result of a partnership between the Town of Coaldale and the Palliser School Division.

The division received funding for the school as part of the Alberta government’s 2021 budget, which outlined $1.6 billion for a total of 14 capital projects.

Around 60 construction crew members are currently working on site, as the season continues.

“The building’s going to look pretty much twice the size in six to eight weeks from now.”

Tanner admitted the budget on the town’s recreation centre portion had to be adjusted to accommodate rising supply costs.

However, generous donations from different businesses and community members through a campaign called “Coaldale Strong” have helped move the project along.

“The community is clearly excited about this project because fundraising has gone well,” Tanner added.

“It’s a big project. It’s the (largest) project that’s happened in the town of Coaldale with a facility of this size.”

The building is expected to open in the spring of 2024 and the education side is replacing the current 60-year-old Kate Andrews High School.

